Eight people dead, several injured in Sheikhupura brawl

SHEIKHUPURA: At least eight people were dead in a brawl that broke out over a fight between children in Sheikhupura, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the police, the brawl took place between two groups, yesterday, in which eight people including a man, his son and wife were dead and several got injured.

Both the groups attacked each other after the brawl intensified that broke out after children fight.

Meanwhile, the affected set houses of other group on fire in revenge. Nearby shops also caught fire. Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has took notice of the matter and sought report from the IGP.

He has directed the police for the immediate arrest of the culprits and bring them to justice.

In a separate incident of multiple killings, earlier this year, five people were gunned down over an old enmity in Sheikhupura’s area of Safdarabad.

According to the local police, unidentified armed men, who were riding motorbike opened indiscriminate firing over a vehicle near Sethwala, resulting in the death of five people.

The deceased were identified as Akram, Shahid, Shakkoor, Shahnawaz and Khurram.

