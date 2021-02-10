WATCH: Man takes shelter seconds before roof collapses

In a heart-stopping incident, a man took shelter inside a store just seconds before a roof above him collapsed owing to heavy winds in Istanbul, Turkey.

In the video, a hooded man can be seen walking on an empty pavement as strong winds blew across the city. He is seen standing by the steps of a shop a few seconds later.

Surveillance footage in Istanbul, Turkey captures the moment a man takes refuge inside a store just seconds before a roof is brought down by heavy winds. pic.twitter.com/BWJqSZXGME — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 9, 2021

The roof comes crashing down and covers the entire pavement with broken wood, bricks and other materials, just as he heads up the stairs to take shelter from the winds.

Sources said that the incident took place on 9th of February in Istanbul.

