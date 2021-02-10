Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


WATCH: Man takes shelter seconds before roof collapses

In a heart-stopping incident, a man took shelter inside a store just seconds before a roof above him collapsed owing to heavy winds in Istanbul, Turkey.

In the video, a hooded man can be seen walking on an empty pavement as strong winds blew across the city. He is seen standing by the steps of a shop a few seconds later.

The roof comes crashing down and covers the entire pavement with broken wood, bricks and other materials, just as he heads up the stairs to take shelter from the winds.

Sources said that the incident took place on 9th of February in Istanbul.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Offbeat

Cow uses unique trick to unbolt door for escaping cattle pen

Offbeat

Lawyer turns into a cat during virtual hearing via Zoom, video goes viral

Offbeat

Professor’s reaction after mute online class for two hours goes viral

Offbeat

Mysterious metal monolith pops up at UNESCO heritage site in Turkey  


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close