Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Opposition only striving to protect their personal interests: Shibli Faraz

shibli faraz opposition

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has said on Sunday that the agenda of opposition parties is only to protect their interests and old foes have now assembled at one place.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan is faithful to people of Pakistan and he will continue his struggle against those who plundered this country.

 Shibli Faraz said those who were criticizing each other in the past have now gathered in Larkana which exposes their real faces to the people.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Must Read

Alleged Pattoki serial rapist turns out to be history-sheeter

Must Read

Benazir’s vision lives on in form of PDM: Bilawal

Pakistan

Seven killed, 13 injured in two separate road crashes

Offbeat

Karachi: Man loots branded jacket, gets caught


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close