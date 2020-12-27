ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has said on Sunday that the agenda of opposition parties is only to protect their interests and old foes have now assembled at one place.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan is faithful to people of Pakistan and he will continue his struggle against those who plundered this country.

مریم نواز کا لاڑکانہ جانا “اوپر سے لڑائی اندر سے بہن بھائی” کی تاریخی حقیقت کا منہ بولتا ثبوت ہے۔ لاہور اور لاڑکانہ کی سڑکوں پر ایک دوسرے کو گھسیٹنے کے اعلان کرنے والے ایک دوسرے کے گھروں کے مہمان بن گئے۔ یہ ان کی اصلیت ہے۔ یہ عوام کے سامنے کچھ اور پیچھے کچھ اور ہیں۔ — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) December 27, 2020

Shibli Faraz said those who were criticizing each other in the past have now gathered in Larkana which exposes their real faces to the people.

