Shibli Faraz blasts Ghani for quoting his father ‘inappropriately’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has reacted to Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani’s comments of quoting his father, Ahmed Faraz ‘inappropriately.’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“A man like Saeed Ghani is taking name of my father now, he should be ashamed of himself,” Shibli Faraz said while talking in ARY News’ program Power Play.

He said Pakistan People’s Party should take notice of Ghani’s remarks.

Replying to a question, he said by using all the democratic and legal manners they will try to win the Senate polls. He claimed that senators in the government ranks were telephoned and were asked to vote for opposition against the money.

“Some of our senators were abused on the telephone calls.”

He said the government lost Senate seat from Islamabad despite having the majority that shows the horse-trading was done during the election.

Shibli asked that why the Pakistan People’s Party and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz opposed Senate elections through a show of hand, agreed between the two in the Charter of Democracy (CoD).

Comments

comments