Political influence in PTV, Radio Pakistan cost people’s confidence in govt: Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said Friday while talking to media that the state institutions have lost their credibility to continuos politicization, ARY News reported.

To counteract the politicization menace which has affected people’s confidence in the institutions, the incumbent government is ensuring recruitments on merit strictly, said federal information minister.

He underscored that these institutions are often not found doing what they are supposed to do, suggesting political affinity due to their recruitments in the first place.

There are many state offices including Pakistan Television and Radio Pakistan which are fraught with unethical recruitments that he suggested caused people to lose trust in them.

We are striving for the situation in the country to look up, however, he added, the opposition parties are only serving their personal interests to keep their redundant politics alive.

Moreover, the minister said Pakistan did relatively better than many countries amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

He said that novel coronavirus is not an assumed idea or figment of imagination but is a real virus which is spreading incessantly.

He urged opposition to rationalize their approach and stop their political rallies as such may hike spread despite efforts to contain it.

Taking to his Twitter handle today, he said if precious lives of citizens are risked due to viral spread hiked by opposition rallies, then opposition alone will be responsible for it.

