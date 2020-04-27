ISLAMABAD: In a major development, the federal government on Monday named Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Shibli Faraz new information minister, ARY News reported.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As per details, the government de-notified Firdous Ashiq Awan as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting and appointed Asim Saleem Bajwa in her place.

The development was also announced by federal minister Fawad Chaudhry on Twitter.

Truly an honorable and dignified man @shiblifaraz has been appointed new Information minister of Pak, and a brilliant @AsimSBajwa appointed SAPM on info both ll make a great team…. all the best — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 27, 2020

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Shibli Faraz was appointed as the leader of the house in the Senate in August 2018. He is the son of acclaimed (late) poet Ahmed Faraz.

Lieutenant General (retd) Asim Bajwa is currently serving as chairperson of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority. Bajwa will serve as the authority’s head for a period of four years.

General Asim Bajwa is a retired Pakistan Army three-star general, who served as Commander Southern Command. Prior to that, he also served as Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) from 2012 to 2016.

Comments

comments