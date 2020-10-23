Shibli Faraz says Nawaz will be in Pakistan’s jail by January 15

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has on Friday said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will be in Pakistan’s jail by January 15, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Shibli Faraz said efforts are underway to bring back Nawaz Sharif from London so that he faces his cases and answers for his assets. He said the government will not only punish the corrupt elements but will also recover the looted national wealth.

The minister said the video footage of the arrest of Captain (retired) Safdar in Karachi showed that he was taken into custody by police in a respectable manner, which exposed the contradictory statements of Sindh government and Maryam Safdar.

Commenting on the achievements of the incumbent government, he said exports are on the rise; remittances are at a record high level, and construction industry is fast flourishing.

Shibli Faraz maintained that the record increase in remittances shows trust in the PTI government.

He said the rulers who ruled the country for decades have been rejected by people. He said their politics has ended and their next abode is in jail for plundering the national wealth.

