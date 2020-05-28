Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Don’t link nuclear tests with family, Shibli Faraz tells Maryam

Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is celebrating Youm-e-Takbeer today to mark the 23rd anniversary of maiden nuclear tests.

Taking to Twitter today, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said Pakistan got the distinction of becoming the first ever nuclear power in the Islamic world on this day.

“Our atomic power guarantees the safety and security of Pakistan as well as its people,” he said, maintaining that national dignity and security is supreme as the nation stands united for the defence and development of the country.

Turning his guns on PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, Shibli Faraz asked her not to link a generation’s efforts and hard work for making Pakistan a nuclear power in the world with her family.

The nation is well aware of those making quick exist leaving their workers in the lurch, he said, questioning how will the people who could not stay loyal to their narrative defend the people.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

PDMA issues rain alert for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistan

919 new coronavirus cases swell Punjab’s tally to 22,037

Pakistan

Former PML-N MPA Sardar Atif Mazari shot dead by son

Must Read

Investigators scour PK-8303 crash site for cockpit voice recorder


ARY NEWS URDU