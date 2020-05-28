ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is celebrating Youm-e-Takbeer today to mark the 23rd anniversary of maiden nuclear tests.

Taking to Twitter today, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said Pakistan got the distinction of becoming the first ever nuclear power in the Islamic world on this day.

“Our atomic power guarantees the safety and security of Pakistan as well as its people,” he said, maintaining that national dignity and security is supreme as the nation stands united for the defence and development of the country.

آج کے دن پاکستان کو اسلامی دنیا کی واحد ایٹمی طاقت بننے کا اعزاز حاصل ہوا۔ہماری ایٹمی قوت پاکستان اور اسکے عوام کے تحفظ و سلامتی کی ضامن ہے۔قومی وقار اور سالمیت ہمارے لئے سب سے مقدم ہے۔ قوم ملک کے دفاع اور ترقی کیلئے ایک ہے۔1/3 — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) May 28, 2020

Turning his guns on PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, Shibli Faraz asked her not to link a generation’s efforts and hard work for making Pakistan a nuclear power in the world with her family.

The nation is well aware of those making quick exist leaving their workers in the lurch, he said, questioning how will the people who could not stay loyal to their narrative defend the people.

مریم نواز صاحبہ پاکستان کو ایٹمی قوت بنانے والی ایک نسل کی محنت اور کاوش کو ہر چیز کی طرح اپنے خاندان سے نہ جوڑیں۔اپنے کارکنوں کو تنہا چھوڑ کر ہر مرتبہ میدان سے بھاگنے والوں سے قوم آگاہ ہے۔جو اپنے بیانیے سے وفاء نہ کرسکے وہ عوام سے کیا وفاء کریں گے؟2/3 — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) May 28, 2020

