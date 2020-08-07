Opening of tourism, business sectors positive move: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz says opening of tourism and various sectors of business is positive move.

In a tweet, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s strategy of taking health and economy along through smart lockdown during Covid-19 has proved successful.

سیاحت اور کاروبار کے مختلف شعبوں کا کھلنا پاکستان کے لیے خوشی کی خبر ہے۔وزیراعظم عمران خان کی سمارٹ لاک ڈاؤن کے ذریعے صحت اور معیشت دونوں کو ساتھ لیکر چلنے کی حکمت عملی کو وقت نے درست ثابت کیا۔کورونا کے خلاف جنگ میں ہمارے اقدامات کی دنیا معترف ہو چکی ہے۔ — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) August 7, 2020

He said the world has admired our government’s steps in fight against the Covid-19.

Yesterday, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar had said that government has decided to reopen dine-in restaurants, cafes, cinemas and gyms from August 10 after a closure of nearly five months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to the media after a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC), Asad Umar said that all educational institutions across the country would reopen from September 15. “A Covid-19 situation would be reviewed on September 7 before reopening of schools,” he had added.

