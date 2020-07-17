Shibli Faraz urges press officers to learn foreign languages of host countries

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz has urged the press officers deputed in foreign countries to learn the languages of the host states, ARY News reported on Friday.

Shibli Faraz, while addressing the press officers deputed in foreign countries, said that the officials will have to perform their responsibilities in a manner that would highlight the positive image of Pakistan.

He said that the information ministry plays an important role to highlight a true image of any state. He asked press officers to play their role to highlight the country’s name in accordance to the challenges and modern media trends.

Faraz also asked officers to pay special attention on highlighting the matters related to the development of youth besides learning the foreign languages which would also help them to counter negative propaganda against Pakistan.

Moreover, the information secretary congratulated the deputation of the officers and stressed upon highlighting the tourism and culture of Pakistan.

The Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said that it was an honour to represent Pakistan and its nationals in a foreign country. She added that the representation of the country was an important responsibility as a diplomat has also remained on duty.

