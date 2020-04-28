Shibli Faraz, SAPM Asim Bajwa call on PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Shibli Faraz and Prime Minister Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Asim Saleem Bajwa called on PM Imran Khan in Islamabad on Tuesday.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to the new assignment of Shibli Faraz and Asim Saleem Bajwa were discussed.

The federal cabinet meeting chaired by PM Imran today approved the financial package for journalists infected with the novel coronavirus. The prime minister has tasked Information Minister Shibli Faraz and Special Assistant for Information Asim Saleem Bajwa to prepare a strategy for the distribution of relief package for media institutions affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier in the day, Senator Shibli Faraz took oath as Minister for Information and Broadcasting at the President House in Islamabad on Tuesday.

President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath at a ceremony where social distancing was practised due to the coronavirus scare.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in a surprise move on Monday replaced his special assistant on information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan with retired Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa and appointed Leader of the House in the Senate Shibli Faraz as federal minister for information and broadcasting.

Comments

comments