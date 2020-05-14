Lockdown to return if people fail to follow SOPs: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator and Information Minister Shibli Faraz on Thursday urged people to follow the lockdown Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) formed for the purpose of business activities to prevent spread of the coronavirus, ARY News reported.

“People should follow the lockdown SOPs during shopping activity. If people didn’t act upon the SOPs, the government will be left with no option but to once more tighten the lockdown measures by shutting all markets, warned Shibli Faraz while speaking on the floor of the Senate.

Responding to criticism from the opposition during the Senate session, he said that PTI govt distributed over Rs100 billion among deserving families under Ehsaas Emergency Cash program in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Shibli said that Prime Minister Imran Khan announced a stimulus package worth Rs 1.2 trillion to support small businesses and daily-wage earners, whose employments were affected due to lockdown.

“Govt provided protective gear to provinces without prejudice,” he said and added resources worth Rs31 billion were diverted to Sindh, while the government consults health experts and provinces on daily basis on ways and means to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

He said that Pakistan’s coronavirus outbreak is “not as bad” as European countries or the things going in the United States. Shibli Faraz added that govt wanted to facilitate daily wagers on first basis.

The minister urged the opposition to cooperate with the government in fighting this pandemic instead of indulging in “blame game”.

He once again appealed people to strictly abide by the SOP’s evolved to prevent spread of the Coronavirus.

Shibli Faraz also paid rich tribute to doctors, nurses, paramedics and members of the law enforcement agencies for their efforts as frontline soldiers in fight against the pandemic.

