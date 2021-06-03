Mahira Khan is as proud of activist Malala Yousafzai’s Vogue cover as everybody should be!

Malala was revealed as the star of British Vogue’s July issue, appearing on the cover in a gorgeous red ‘forest-friendly viscose and lace dress’ by designer Stella McCartney, with her dupatta covering her head.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malala (@malala)

The cover was shared by Malala Yousafzai on Twitter with an excerpt that read, “I know the power that a young girl carries in her heart when she has a vision and a mission – and I hope that every girl who sees this cover will know that she can change the world.”

I know the power that a young girl carries in her heart when she has a vision and a mission – and I hope that every girl who sees this cover will know that she can change the world. Thank you @BritishVogue, @Edward_Enninful & @thedalstonyears pic.twitter.com/3OYejo5Hnm — Malala (@Malala) June 1, 2021

Mahira shared the cover on her own Twitter, lauding the young Oxford grad for the feat, writing, “That’s right babygirl! @Malala Shine on, power through… cheering you on always!”

That’s right babygirl! @Malala Shine on, power through.. cheering you on always! 💞🤩🧿 https://t.co/bTzn9eDLmW — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) June 1, 2021

Mahira Khan also shared a picture from the cover shoot on her Instagram stories, writing, “Shineee on baby girl!”

Seems like Mahira is a big Malala Yousafzai’s fan as one should be for all the work she has done for girls’ education.

