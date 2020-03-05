Legislation being brought against corporal punishment in schools: Shireen Mazari

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari has said the legislation is being brought against corporal punishment in schools, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Talking to the media persons in Islamabad on Thursday, she pointed out there is already a ban on corporal punishment in the schools of the federal capital.

Shireen Mazari said corporal punishment is also contrary to Islamic injunctions.

In his remarks on the occasion, Pop Singer and Social Worker Shahzad Roy who has filed a petition against physical punishment in Islamabad High Court said there is a need to change people’s mindset over the issue.

He was appreciative of the government for bringing legislation against physical punishment.

Earlier in the day, The Islamabad High Court (IHC) resumed hearing the petition seeking a complete ban on physical punishment in educational institutions.

A bench of the high court comprises of IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah was hearing a petition filed by renowned singer and Chairman Zindagi Trust Shehzad Roy to ban physical punishment for students in schools.

