Shireen Mazari for enforcement of human rights laws

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari has said on Monday that the government is focusing on enforcement of the laws pertaining to the protection of human rights.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad on Monday, she said child domestic labor has been proscribed through legislation. She said the provincial governments will also be requested to follow the suit.

Shireen Mazari said we have one of the most progressive law regarding the rights of transgenders and added that progress has been made to implement it.

“A transgender center is being established to extend help to this community.”

The minister said under Juvenile Justice System Act, juvenile courts have been established in the federal capital, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

Other laws such as those relating to senior citizens, journalists, persons with disabilities and minorities are also on the cards.

Shireen Mazari said campaigns have been launched to create awareness amongst the people about child abuse and women inheritance rights.

