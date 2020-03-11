ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Human Rights, Dr Shireen Mazari on Wednesday took to Twitter to announce the passing of Zainab Alert Bill with senate’s amendments by the National Assembly, ARY News reported.

Dr Mazari thanked the people who championed the bill and mentioned the name of Asad Umar for raising the issue in parliament’s previous session.

The minister also mentioned that after signing of the bill by the President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi, it will formally take the form of proper law.

Want to thank everyone inside and outside Parliament and the media for helping us get the Bill through all the hurdles. — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) March 11, 2020

In an accompanying tweet, Miss Mazari also thanked all the well-wishers and supporters of the important bill along with the media who remained cognizant of the developments and kept the nation abreast of the situation.

Earlier in the day, Inspector General of Police Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar launched indigenously developed state-of-the-art Zainab Alert Mobile App in Karachi.

Addressing the ceremony held at Central Police Office, the IGP said that Mobile App will help to save the lives of our future generations through the use of current Information Communication Technology.

He said,” App has thoroughly been tested for last many months at CPO and CPLC by a dedicated team of experts to ensure that there is no bug in its operations of the alert system prior it’s formal launching.”

