ISLAMABAD: Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari slammed on Sunday a Geneva-based NGO, UN Watch’s remark on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s “Blasphemy in garb of freedom of expression is intolerable” tweet.

Speaking exclusively to ARY News today, she said the NGO directly attacked the prime minister.

“UN Watch is a private NGO which is funded by Israel,” she said. “The organistaion has become a tool of Israel and has nothing to do with the United Nations,” she declared.

Mazari said Prime Minister Khan’s statement on blasphemous caricatures was taken note of the world over, including Muslim countries, which is why it elicited reaction. “The prime minister’s statement carries weight and for the first time, such a strong stance was taken.”

Separately, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi, responding to UN Watch’s tweet, said: “Are u for real? Kashmir burns u stay silent! Palestine burns u stay silent! Thousands killed in Middle East, not a sound from ur org!”

“But u have the audacity to question the one nation that suffered the most? And question the one man who stands for human rights across the board?”

Are u for real?

Kashmir burns u stay silent! Palestine burns u stay silent!

Thousands killed in Middle East, not a sound from ur org! But u have the audacity to question the one nation that suffered the most? And question the one man who stands for human rights across the board? https://t.co/zwDTy826lI — Ali Haider Zaidi (@AliHZaidiPTI) November 8, 2020

The PM’s aide on overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfi Bukhari tweeted: “Speaking up for selective justice is intolerable. Staying quiet on human rights abuse in #Gaza is intolerable. Your silence on #UN charter not getting implemented in #Kashmir is intolerable. To be precise .. your double standards are intolerable.. infact despicable!”

Speaking up for selective justice is intolerable. Staying quiet on human rights abuse in #Gaza is intolerable. Your silence on #UN charter not getting implemented in #Kashmir is intolerable. To be precise .. your double standards are intolerable.. infact despicable! https://t.co/QG1JlZaztm — Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) November 8, 2020

