ATC acquits accused in SHO Nasirul Hassan’s murder case

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday acquitted five accused in targeted killing case of two police officers, SHO Nasirul Hassan and Khurram Butt, ARY News reported.

The court acquitted accused Ubaid K2, Ishtiaq Police-wala, Khawaja Faisal, Shakir and Zakir Hussain after prosecution failed to prove charges against them.

According to lawyers, there were contradictions in the statement of eyewitness and the police failed to produce substantial evidence to prove charges against the accused.

Two motorbike riding gunmen targeted SHO Brigade police station Nasirul Hassan and his guard, head constable Khurram Butt in Brigade area in July 2010, resulting in the death of Nasirul Hassan and Khurram Butt.

The two policemen had completed a round of snap checking and were on their way back to the police station when they were attacked, according to the police.

