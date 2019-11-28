Shoaib Dastagir assumes charge as new IGP Punjab

LAHORE: Newly appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastagir on Thursday assumed charge of his office, ARY News reported.

Shoaib Dastagir was given a guard of honor at the CPO Office upon his arrival for assuming charge of the office.

The Punjab government on Tuesday had replaced the provincial police chief days after Prime Minister Imran Khan hinted at a major bureaucratic reshuffle in a meeting with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

National Police Foundation (NPF) Managing Director Shoaib Dastaghir was appointed as the new Inspector General (IG) of the province replacing Amjad Javed Saleemi.

According to a notification issued by the cabinet division on Tuesday, “Shoaib Dastaghir, a BS-21 officer of the Punjab Police who is currently serving as Managing Director of the NPF is transferred and posted as Provincial Police Officer (PPO), Government of Punjab, in his own pay and scale, with immediate notice and until further orders.”

Shoaib Dastaghir had earlier served as IG of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and is considered a competent administrator and policeman. This is the fourth time the government changed the police chief of the province since it assumed power last year.

