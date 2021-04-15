SHOCKING: Family discovers rare venomous snake in lettuce pack

A family discovered a rare venomous snake inside a shopping bag containing lettuce.

Alexander White and his wife, Amelie Neate purchased the leafy vegetable from a store in Sydney, Australia. When they unpacked the groceries, they noticed a juvenile pale-headed reptile inside the pack of lettuce.

It was not an adult and measured just 20 centimetres.

“It was moving around and flicking its little tongue out. It was actually its tongue which let me know it wasn’t a giant worm. I would have been more comfortable with a worm, to be honest,” White said.

“We didn’t have a trolley because neither of us had a dollar coin so we were just carrying it – in retrospect that kind of freaked me out.”

After the shocking discovery, the family called a wildlife rescue organisation, Wires for a rescue. The ogranisation said the snake was possibly a baby eastern brown, one of the most venomous snakes in Australia.

Comments

comments