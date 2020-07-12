Shocking moment bear mauls, injures man in Kashmir

SRINAGAR: A terrifying video has emerged of a bear viciously attacking a man while he was on his way to work in India-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The incident took place in the Budgam district of the disputed territory where 55-year-old Ghulam Qadir Sheikh was caught off his guard by the animal Thursday last.

In the video, a passer-by is seen trying to help the victim using a stick to beat the bear wrapping his paws around the man’s arms and body as other bystanders scream and watch in horror.

Ghulam was taken to hospital and was recommended to larger facility for further treatment.

The Jammu and Kashmir district has lately witnessed a number of incidents of bear attacks.

On 21 June, a school teacher, his wife and a student were attacked by a bear in a garden in Anantnag, leaving them all seriously injured. Last week, three people were grievously injured in south Kashmir last week after being attacked by an animal in an orchard.

Wildlife officials are told to trap, tranquilize or shoo bears towards wild forests in the event of an attack on civilians.

