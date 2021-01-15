Shocking TikTok video shows car parked on railway crossing for photoshoot

Shocking footage has emerged on social media of a car photoshoot in the middle of a live railway crossing near Lancashire in the United Kingdom.

The video was uploaded to TikTok and shows a car parked in the middle of the tracks at The Oaks level crossing, at Bromley Cross between Darwen and Bolton, along with a tripod set up on the railway to take pictures.

Network Rail has now confirmed the footage is now being investigated by the British Transport Police.

Phil James, Network Rail’s North West route director, said: “The danger this person has put themselves and passengers in is sheer stupidity at a staggering level. Trespassing on the railway is a crime, as is endangering the lives of rail users.

“No one should ever trespass onto the railway – so for it to be used as a backdrop for a photo shoot beggars belief. Lives could so easily have been lost by this reckless behaviour and we will be working closely with British Transport Police to make sure the person responsible for the video is brought to justice.”

Inspector Becky Warren from British Transport Police added there is simply no excuse for not following safety procedures at level crossings.

“The behaviour shown by the individuals in this video is incredibly dangerous and reckless – no picture or video is worth risking your life for,” she said.

“Education on using level crossings is essential, which is why we continue to work closely with Network Rail on improving knowledge on the dangers of deliberately misusing them. However, we will also prosecute anyone caught committing any offences on or near level crossings in the hope this will make them think twice in future.” Trespass on the railway is a criminal offence with up to a £1,000 fine. Train obstruction is punishable by up to two years in prison.

