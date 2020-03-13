Shocking video shows man being crushed between car and its door

A horrifying video has emerged of a man being crushed between his car and its door in a road rage attack.

Peter Woodhead, 40, was found unanimously guilty by a jury and was sentenced to five years in prison over his involvement in a brawl with Steven Collins, 54, near Plymouth city centre, according to Daily Mail report.

In the video, released by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), Mr Collins can be seen getting out his car to go and speak to Woodhead when the pair were stopped by traffic lights.

After a brief exchange, Woodhead drove forward in his blue Peugeot 206 as Mr Collins returned to his vehicle, a Citroen Berlingo.

Woodhead then reversed at speed as Mr Collins tried to get back in his car, smashing into the open door.

Mr Collins was then crushed between his car and the door, before Woodhead drove forward again hitting the car a second time – almost ripping the door off.

Woodhead was charged with dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, attempt to cause grievous bodily harm, and actual bodily harm. He was also charged with failing to stop after an accident, and breach of a conditional discharge.

Alongside the jail term, he received a further 12 months for dangerous driving, which will run concurrently.

He was also given four months concurrent for breaching a conditional discharge, and was ordered to pay a £170 victim surcharge.

