Shoes worth Rs 1 lac stolen from mosque in Lahore

LAHORE: In a bizarre incident, a pair of shoes allegedly worth Rs 1 lac were stolen from outside a mosque in Lahore during prayers, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the police, a man named Sheeraz Bashir went to offer prayers in the mosque situated near Ganga Ram hospital and found his shoes stolen after prayers.

The police said Bashir was a resident of the Defence area of Lahore, who came at Ganga Ram hospital to visit the ailing relative.

Sheeraz Bashir has pleaded with the police in a complaint to apprehend the thief with the help of CCTV footage and recover his shoes.

Police has said that necessary action is being taken.

Stealing shoes from mosques is very common in Pakistan as in 2016 the shoes of Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) leader Anees Qaimkhani got stolen outside of a mosque during Friday prayer.

