Shooting in Lyari hotel leave one dead, one injured

KARACHI: A man killed and another injured in a firing incident at a hotel near Lyari’s Khadda Market, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The accused opened fire in a hotel premises, according to police officials.

“Hotel owner has said he has no dispute with anyone, which could cause such an incident,” police officials said.

“The crime scene unit of the department has been called for investigation,” according to a police official.

“Evidence being collected from the spot and police inquiring into all angles of the incident,” officials further said.

In March drive-by shooting at a vehicle near Kamela Stop in Lyari left two persons injured including a foreign national.

“Foreign national injured in the attack was affiliated with the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB),” SSP City Sarfaraz Nawaz told ARY News after initial investigation of the incident.

“He was on a visit of the area when two unidentified motorbike riders opened fire at the vehicle,” the police official said.

“A passerby was also injured in the firing incident. The police has found spent bullets of 9mm gun from the crime scene,” SSP Sarfaraz Nawaz said.

Lyari has suffered gang violence in the recent past. The locality remained relatively peaceful after an end of gang war among various criminal gangs that had forced several residents to leave the area and made it the hotbed of criminal activities.

