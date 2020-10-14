A fearless shopkeeper shot and killed three gun-wielding robbers who tried to rob his shop in Brazil.

The robbers entered the clothing store in the city of Sorocaba, 50 miles outside Sao Paulo on October 7, according to police. They pretended to browse, even started conversation with the owner.

All of a sudden, one of the men pulled out a handgun and demanded the owner to hand over cash.

Surveillance footage shows the owner calmly walking out from behind the counter, causing the thieves to back away, before pulling out his own handgun from his waistband. On seeing him pulling out his weapon, one of the robbers opens fire.

WARNING: The following video may be disturbing to some viewers

The shopkeeper returns fire, which injures all three of the men as they were attempting to flee. The video further shows the owner shooting the wounded robbers as they lay on the floor.

Police said two of the attackers died inside the store, while a third wounded managed to crawl down the street but later succumbed to his wounds before the arrival of paramedics at the scene.

Officials said the store owner took the weapons and fled. However, they added, he has since been in contact with them and has offered to clarify his own version of events.

An FIR of the attempted robbery has been registered. There was no word on whether the store owner will be charged.

