JEDDAH: The Ministry of Commerce has warned negligent malls in Saudi Arabia to face closure if their administrations allow shoppers beyond the capacity.

The ministry’s spokesperson Abdulrahman Al-Hussein issued a warning to the malls to face shutdown and statutory penalties if they fail to abide by their capacity of shoppers.

In a Twitter message, Al-Hussein said that congestion was noticed in some malls during the past few days. In this regard, the ministry stresses the need to take into account the mall’s capacity and prevent the entry of any excess number of shoppers, added the spokesperson.

It further stated that the ministry is monitoring and supervision teams will impose the penalties immediately and close down the non-compliant malls.

He also appealed to the shoppers to protect their health by avoiding entering the crowded facilities, Saudi Gazette reported.

In order to limit the spread of COVID-19, Saudi Arabia had earlier devised health rules for shopping centres that include taking the temperatures of shoppers and employees besides ensuring to make available sterilisers, face masks and gloves. It also directed malls to ensure social distancing and posting liaison officers to regulate shoppers.

