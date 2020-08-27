Shots fired outside residence of MPA Abdul Rasheed in Karachi

KARACHI: Unidentified gunmen fired shots outside the residence of Jamaat-e-Islami Sindh Assembly MPA Abdul Rasheed in city’s area of Lyari on Thursday, ARY News reported.

Rasheed and his family members remained safe during the incident. The police after getting the information reached the residence of provincial lawmaker.

In his reaction over the incident, the Sindh Assembly MPA said that according to eye-witnesses two accused opened fire at his residence, who were riding motorcycle and fled away.

He ruled out impression of any threats to him and claimed that attack was meant to pressurize him after he started to raised voice against corruption and for the basic rights of the masses.

“Such cowardly attacks cannot keep me away from serving the masses”, Abdul Rasheed vowed.

Meanwhile, the police have recovered shells of the bullet fired at the residence of the MPA and further investigation into the matter was underway.

