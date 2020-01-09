Govt issues show-cause notices to officers reaping benefits from BISP

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has launched disciplinary action against the public officers of grade 17 and above who had been receiving financial assistance from the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), ARY News reported.

According to sources, the federal government has directed the provincial chief secretaries to take departmental action against the officers who had received BISP assistance meant for the poor.

In the initial phase, at least six government officers of grade 17 have been served show-cause notices for reaping benefits from BISP.

Read More: 2543 govt officers’ names deleted from list of BISP beneficiaries

Earlier on January 8, several top officials of provincial and federal governments had been enjoying benefits of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

In a startling disclosure the television channel had said that those recently deleted by the government from the database of BISP, a social protection programme, were included over two thousand high government officials as beneficiaries.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Sania Nishtar had in a press conference in December said that the government had decided to expel 820,165 unmerited people from the database of Benazir Income Support Programme.

Comments

comments