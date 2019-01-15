ISLAMABAD: The joint investigation team (JIT) probing the Pakpattan shrine land case against deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif held him responsible for “illegally transferring” shrine land when he was the chief minister of Punjab in 1985, reported ARY News.

Last year, on Dec 13, the top court constituted a JIT to probe the illegal transfer of 14,394 kanals of land belonging to the Auqaf department in Pakpattan district.

The top court sought a reply from the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and the punjab government within two weeks.

During the proceedings, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar questioned about the person who allotted the shrine land “illegally.” In response, the JIT named former Punjab chief minister “Nawaz Sharif” as the culprit.

“No one will be spared once investigation into the matter was conducted,” remarked the CJP.

The JIT head further relayed to the court that the first report pertaining to this case was prepared in 2015 and Sharif was held responsible. However, another report in 2016 dismissed Sharif’s name.

On Dec 27, the NACTA chief declined an offer to head a JIT probing into Sharif’s role as Punjab chief minister regarding an illegal transfer of Auqaf land 30 years ago. Khalid Dad cited personal reasons behind his inability to undertake the key task.

