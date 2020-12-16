Siberian winds unleash cold wave in Karachi, other areas

KARACHI: The Siberian winds in Karachi have unleashed a cold wave in thee city with minimum temperature dropped between 09 – 11 ºCelsius, the met office said in its weather report.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had earlier said that minimum temperature likely to plunge by six to eight degree Celsius this week.

The mercury could drop to 07 ºCelsius in the port city during next 24 hours, weather report said.

Northerly/Northeasterly winds blowing in the metropolis as existing cold wave likely to persist for a few more days.

A windy weather with 30-40 KM per hour wind speed was earlier forecast for Karachi and Hyderabad for the next two days.

The met office had earlier predicted drastic fall in temperatures across the country from December 15.

Cold and dry weather prevails in most parts of the country. Fog engulfs plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning and night hours. Northern Areas and Northern Balochistan experiencing very cold weather.

A frosty wave will affect various parts of Pakistan from December 25 or 26, resulting in drop of Mercury to one or two degree Celsius to minus-one or two in various parts, the weather office said.

In the last week of year 2020, Siberian winds are expected to enter in the country on December 28 or 29 affecting the normal routine life. The cold wave could break 52 years record of the lowest temperature in the country, accord to the weather forecast.

