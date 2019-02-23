KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has said that justice would be done to the five minor siblings who died in Karachi after consuming ‘poisonous food’.

He said he was deeply shocked by the incident and shared the pain of the victims’ parents.

In an initial report, the Sindh Food Authority (SFA) informed the chief minister that food samples, collected from the Naubahar Restaurant – where the victims’ father bought food from – and Qasar-e-Naz – where the family was staying –, were being sent to a lab for testing.

The victims’ father, Faisal Zaman had come to Karachi from Quetta with his wife Nida Faisal and their five children, including Abdul Ali, Aziz Faisal, Alina, Tauheed and Salwa. Faisal’s sister Beena also accompanied them.

En route to Karachi, the family had lunch in Khuzdar and then briefly stopped at Hub to buy the children snacks.

The family arrived in Karachi on Thursday evening and checked into Qasr-e-Naz – the government officers’ lodge.

Faisal bought biryani from the Naubahar Restaurant and brought it to the guest house.

Hours later, Nida’s health deteriorated and asked her husband to take her to a hospital. As he returned to the guest house after shifting his wife to a private hospital, he found his children in an unconscious state.

He immediately moved them to the hospital where they were pronounced dead by doctors.

