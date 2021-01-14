LAHORE: Punjab minister Sibtain Khan and other accused on Thursday appeared before an accountability court in connection with the Chiniot minerals’ corruption case, ARY News reported.

AC Judge Amjad Nazeer Chaudhry heard the case. Sibtain Khan and other accused appeared before the court and marked their attendance. The court ordered to provide copies of the reference to the accused at the next hearing of the case and adjourned the proceedings till February 4.

Talking to the newsmen after hearing of the case, Sibtain Khan expressed pleasure overfilling of reference against him. “I’m happy that NAB has filed reference after 13 years.”

The minister said that he earlier had tendered resignation from his ministry and ready to give it again. The ministries are not the issue but want to clear myself in the reference, Sibtain added.

Punjab’s minister Sibtain and others are facing charges of misusing power while issuing mining contracts which gave financial dent to the national exchequer up to billions, according to the corruption reference of NAB.

Sibtain Khan along with seven others namely, Salman Ghani, Muhammad Aslam, Abdul Sattar Mian, Imtiaz Ahmed Cheema had been named in the reference by the NAB. The reference is comprised of 500 pages and two folders.

