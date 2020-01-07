Sibtain Khan takes oath as Punjab’s minister

LAHORE: Sibtain Khan on Tuesday has taken oath as Punjab’s provincial minister, ARY News reported.

According to details, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar took oath from him during a ceremony at the Governor House.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and other provincial ministers have also attended the event.

Sibtain Khan had tendered his resignation from the post of provincial minister for forestry, wildlife and fisheries after being arrested by the NAB in July 2019, in relation to corruption charges against him.

However, the former minister was released from jail following the orders of Lahore High Court (LHC).

The PTI leader was allegedly involved in handing out illegal tenders in his ministry. Sibtain Khan belongs to the paternal contingency of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Mianwali.

Khan previously held the provincial ministry for natural resources in 2007. He was previously a member of Pakistan Muslim League Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) before joining PTI.

