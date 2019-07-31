Signal system glitch in rainfall causes trains to a standstill

KARACHI: Pakistan Railways’ latest signal system stopped working due to a glitch in the rainy weather leaving trains to a standstill, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Railway tracks at several places came under the water after heavy rainfall across the country.

After heavy rainfall a portion of four to six kilometers of the railway track from Hyderabad railway station, has submerged under the rainwater making the electronic system of the railway signals dysfunctional.

The glitch in the signal system has hit hard the arrival and departure schedule of most of the trains, railway sources said.

Trains completing Karachi to Hyderabad travel of two hours within five to six hours.

Pakistan Railways have cancelled departure of a number of trains to upcountry including Pak Business Express and Millat Express. The passengers of these trains have been accommodated in other trains, railways officials said.

Moreover, the schedule of Tezgam, Pakistan Express, Allama Iqbal Express and Karakoram Express has also been affected by the rainy weather.

The affected passengers being reimbursed full amount of their train ticket, railway officials said.

Comments

comments