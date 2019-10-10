Sikh pilgrims condemn rights violations in occupied Kashmir

SUKKUR: SIKH pilgrims, hailing from India, on Thursday strongly denounced the blatant rights violations by the BJP government in occupied Kashmir, ARY News reported.

The visiting pilgrims were warmly welcomed at the Rohri Railway Station upon their arrival on route to Kartarpur to attend the 550th birth anniversary of their religious leader Baba Guru Nanak.

They thanked government of Pakistan for making outstanding arrangements for them and said minorities here are enjoying full freedom.

The Sikh pilgrims said they will hold special prayers for the prosperity of Pakistan during Babu Gurru Nanak’s 550 birthday anniversary.

Pakistan has expressed its commitment to open the Kartarpur Corridor on the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, in a ceremony on November 11.

PM Imran Khan had laid the foundation stone of Kartarpur Corridor to link Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Narowal district with India’s Gurdaspur district on Nov 28, 2018.

