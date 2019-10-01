Did ‘The Simpsons’ predict Greta Thunberg’s climate change speech?

American sitcom The Simpsons is known for its startling predictions. And, this time around a 2007 video clip has emerged which has left people wondering if the show predicted climate activist Greta Thunber’s speech long back.

Sweden’s Greta delivered a spine-tingling speech at the UN climate summit on September 23 calling out world leaders for their inaction on climate change.

Fans of the long-running show drew attention to the striking similarities between Lisa Simpson and Greta’s speech.

Read More: ‘How dare you?’ Greta Thunberg asks world leaders at UN

Lisa from The Simpsons movie attempted to save Springfield from the dangers of environmental catastrophe.

In one scene, she gives a speech to her classmates about what could happen to Springfield in 50 years unless something is done to avert the inevitable damage of climate change.

Both Lisa and Greta looked visibly angry while hinting towards the ‘dark’ future if the issue isn’t addressed with urgency.

You can view both the speeches and decide for yourselves, maybe?

Lisa Simpson, 2007

Greta Thunberg, 2019

