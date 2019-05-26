Sind govt plans crackdown on quacks, illegal clinics

KARACHI: Sindh government has decided to conduct a province-wide crackdown on quacks and illegal clinics, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the Sindh Health Care Commission and Health Department decided to launch a large scale drive against quacks across the province and a comprehensive plan had been chalked out in this regard.

The decision was taken during a meeting, jointly chaired by Director General Health Sindh Dr. Masood Solangi and Chief Executive Officer Sindh Health Care Commission Dr. Minhaj Qidwai, in Karachi.

The meeting decided that DG Health would share the list collected from all district health officers to Sindh Health Care Commission with the names of the quacks and also those doctors under whose name the quacks using for quackery practices.

Read More: Quack admits Saba was in normal condition when brought to clinic

Earlier on April 28, the quack Adnan Saleem, who had administered a wrong injection to eight-year-old girl Saba, had confessed that the girl was in normal condition when she was brought to his clinic in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

“After she was administered the injection and she started having seizures, parents of the victim told me that she gets fits when she is administered an injection,” Adnan Saleem had said.

