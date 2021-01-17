Sindh reports 922 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the province reported 922 coronavirus cases and 18 virus-related deaths during the past 24 hours, ARY News reported.

Giving details of the daily COVID-19 figures, Murad Ali Shah said that the province tested 10,945 samples for coronavirus during the past 24 hours.

“We have conducted 10,945 tests in past 24 hours,” he said adding that the overall death toll in the province stands at 3,793.

Out of the 922 new cases, 721 are from Karachi.

Pakistan Covid tally

The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has shown that the COVID-19 has claimed 43 more lives, whereas, 2,521 new infections were reported during the last 24 hours.

In the past 24 hours, 43 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 10,951. As many as 1,540 patients have recovered from the virus in a day and 2,373 patients are in critical condition.

The total count of active cases is 34,701.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 519,291.

