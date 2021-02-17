Sindh govt orders action against stations providing CNG to public transport

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Wednesday directed the police and the authorities concerned to take strict action against those fuel stations that were found involved in selling compressed natural gas (CNG) to public transport vehicles, ARY News reported.

In a letter, the Sindh transport department directed the traffic, motorway police and the concerned authorities to take action against the provision of CNG to public transport vehicles across the province.

“Provision of CNG to public transport and school vans is illegal”, read the letter. The provincial government also ordered action against the transporters over violation of the law.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh High Court had barred the filling stations from selling CNG to public transport vehicles and ordered the provincial government to remove the cylinders from these vehicles.

Read More: Traffic police impound, challan vehicles using substandard CNG cylinder

Last year on October 16, Karachi traffic police in its crackdown against the transporters violating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of gas cylinders’ usage had begun challenging and penalizing them to avoid untoward incidents.

Particularly after the Karachi-Hyderabad M9 motorway incident late last month which claimed more than a dozen lives as a passenger carriage caught fire which completely devoured it, the local transport authorities had been pushed crackdown against the use of substandard cylinders.

