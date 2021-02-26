Sindh govt takes back additional charges from UC secretaries

KARACHI: The Sindh Local Government Department has taken back additional charges from 88 Union Council (UC) secretaries, ARY News reported on Friday.

Eighty-eight UC secretaries have been relieved by the Sindh Local Government Department who are holding one or more additional charges. The secretaries of their respective union councils were also received perks who have now been ordered to perform their original duties.

The provincial department issued directives to stop their salaries and return government vehicles. It may be noted that the LG department had earlier issued a warning to the UC secretaries over possessing additional charges and perks.

The Union Council secretaries include five from Karachi, 45 from Hyderabad, nine from Sukkur, 11 from Mirpur Khas, five from Larkana and 13 from Benazirabad.

Comments

comments