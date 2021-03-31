After electric, Sindh govt announces to procure 250 biogas buses for Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Wednesday announced to purchase eco-friendly 250 biogas buses for Karachi’s Red Line BRT project, ARY News reported.

This was announced by Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah in a meeting held at his office here in Karachi.

The meeting decided to float tender for 250 biogas buses for Red Line BRT project. The construction work on Red Line BRT project is expected to start next month.

The biogas plant for BRT buses would be constructed in Landhi’s cattle colony.

Yesterday, Sindh Transport Minister Syed Owais Shah inaugurated Pakistan’s first electric bus in Karachi.

In the beginning, the 37 electric buses will operate on the route connecting Tower to Sohrab Goth.

Red Line BRT

The construction work on Karachi’s Red Line BRT corridor one – from Malir Halt to Numaish – is expected to start this month.

The Red Line will span 26 km from Safoora to Tower. It is expected to have an average daily ridership of 625,000 passengers.

The route of the 26-kilometer BRT Red Line project will connect Model Colony to Johar Complex en route Jinnah Avenue and Malir Cantt while the buses will run through University Road, Hassan Square and Numaish roundabout.

It would be the first-ever transport project to be run without any subsidy by the government, whereas, a wide cycling track will also be built along with the bus route

16 stations would be constructed on this line which will run from Malir Halt to Numaish via Model Colony, Safoora Goth, King Cottages, Met Office, NED University, Safari Park, Nipa, Urdu University, Masjid Baitul Mukarram, Civic Centre, Askari Park, Dawood University and Society Office.

