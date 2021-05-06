Sindh announces closure of public transport from May 8-16

KARACHI: Provincial transport minister has announced closure of public transport from May 8 to 16 in Sindh, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Transport Minister Awais Qadir Shah has stated that the inter-provincial transport, inter-city and tourist transport will be closed in the province during the said period.

The decision, however, will not be enforced over the public transport within city, he added.

The province had earlier requested the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to impose a ban on inter-provincial transport.

Earlier, today the Sindh Coronavirus Task Force decided to ban takeaways from restaurants and allow only home deliveries after the sunset from Friday (tomorrow) to Sunday.

A meeting of the Task Force with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in the chair, took stock of the Covid-19 situation and decided to further tighten restrictions to contain the third wave of the virus.

The meeting also decided shutdown of grocery shops at 6:00 pm. Karachi’s beaches including Hawksbay and Seaview will remain closed during Eid holidays.

The meeting also exempted pharmacies from business timing restrictions. While, vaccination centres in the province will operate round the clock.

