Sindh announces curbs on free movement after surge in Covid-19 cases

KARACHI: The government has decided to impose curbs on free movement of citizens in Karachi after 8:00pm amid surge in coronavirus cases, quoting a government order, ARY News reported on Monday.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

According to a notification, the citizens of the metropolis have been advised to avoid unnecessarily walking around outside homes after 8:00pm.

The chief minister has issued instructions to the home department, which will come into effect from Tuesday (tomorrow).

The people should only be allowed to visit a hospital or come outdoor for some other essential work, according to the official order.

The government has also decided to keep the lights of the parks off, after sunset in the port city.

“The (COVID-19) cases are expected to drop within two weeks, if general public cooperated with (the government), Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has stated.

“The government will ease the lockdown restricts as when the coronavirus cases will start coming down,” he added.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced in a press conference on Sunday that Covid-19 restrictions were being tightened in the province to stem the spread of coronavirus after a meeting of Sindh Corona Task Force.

He announced that there will be a complete ban on commercial activities after 6:00 pm.

Essential services, including pharmacies, medical facilities, petrol pumps, bakeries, and milk/dairy shops, takeaways and home deliveries have been excepted from the ban, he announced.

A meeting of COVID Task has decided that all shopping centers and shops will remain open until 6:00 pm and a ban on tourist spots including Sea-view, Hawks Bay and amusement parks will stay, said CM Murad.

Murad Ali Shah said that intercity transport will be allowed with 50 per cent occupancy, while all marriage halls, outdoor activities would remain suspended till further decision.

The decision to reopen educational institutions will only be made after improvement in the COVID-19 situation, he said adding that recreational spots, parks and cinema halls will remain closed for the next two weeks.

At least 11 more patients of the coronavirus died during the past 24 hours in Sindh, lifting the provincial death toll to 4920.

In a daily statement on the Covid-19 situation, Sindh Chief Minister said that 1,529 more people were diagnosed with the COVID-19 during the same period in the province.

The chief minister said that out of the fresh1,529 cases, 1066 were surfaced only in Karachi.

Comments

comments