KARACHI: In the wake of the federal government’s decision to end the countrywide lockdown in phases starting Saturday, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced on Friday that the province will ease the lockdown from Monday.

Speaking at a media briefing, the chief minister said there will be a “100% lockdown” on Saturdays and Sundays. He said industries related to the constructions sector will operate as per the SOPs.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Sindh CM explained shops will stay open from Fajr (early morning) till 5pm and selected outpatient departments (OPDs) in hospitals will also open. He said the provincial government has already allowed 660 factories to resume operations on the Centre’s instruction.

He said neighbourhood shops, except shopping centres and departmental stores, will be allowed to do business.

Murad said the Centre and the provincial government are working together despite some differences.

He clarified Sindh government is not working in isolation but with the federal government. He added the federal government didn’t like some steps which the provincial government proposed while the latter didn’t agree with some suggestions put forth by the former.

598 new cases reported

598 new cases were reported in the province over the past 24 hours with five more deaths, the chief minister said.

The total number of cases in the province has soared to 9,691 while the number of people who died from the infection has risen to 176, he said, adding 5,532 tests were carried out over the previous 24 hours in the province.

Comments

comments