Sindh announces restrictions to stem Covid spread on Eid
KARACHI: The Sindh Home Department notified on Friday a set of restrictions to stem the spread of the coronavirus during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.
“Activities related to Eid are very likely to contribute to the spread of disease and accordingly it was decided at NCOC to take further measures to reduce mobility/movement during forthcoming Eid-ul-Fitr,” a notification issued by the department read.
Following are the measures the department has notified, effective from May 9 to May 16.
- There shall be no unnecessary movement of people and gathering of any kind at any place
- All tourist spots, picnic places, including beaches (Hawksbay, Sandspit, Sea View etc), and recreational park shall remain closed for public.
- There will be a ban on all kinds of public transport i.e. within city, inter-city and inter-provincial.
- However private vehicles, taxis, cabs, and rickshaws will be allowed to operate
- Transportation of goods is also exempted from the ban
- All markets, businesses and shops shall remain closed during this period except essential services.
- Special Eid Bazaars and Chand-Raat Bazaars as well as mehndi, jewelry and ornaments shops etc shall remain closed.