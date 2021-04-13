Sindh announces SOPs for mosques during Ramazan

KARACHI: The Sindh Home Department has laid down a set of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for five-time and Taraweeh prayers at mosques during Ramazan.

According to a notification issued by the department, the SOPs are aimed to avoid the spread of Covid-19.

Following are the precautionary measures:

Carpets will not be laid at mosques and people will offer prayers on ground.

People can bring their own prayer mats

Citizens above 50 years of age, adolescent children and those suffering from flu, cough, etc should not come to mosques.

Six-feet distance between individuals be ensured

Sehr and Iftar meals should not be arranged at mosques

If during Ramazan, the notification said, the government feels that these precautionary measures are not being observed or the number of Covid affectees has risen to a dangerous level, then the government will revise its policy.

