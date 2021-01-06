Sindh approves new legislation bill for succession certificate

KARACHI: A meeting of the Sindh cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday approved ‘Succession Certificate Bill 2020’, ARY News reported.

Under the new legislation, heirs of a deceased will seek a succession certificate from the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) instead of taking the matter to a court.

The succession certificate bill will be introduced in the assembly and sent to the committee for approval.

The provincial cabinet also constituted a committee for purchase of new vehicles. The cabinet committee will review the existing stock of government vehicles.

The cabinet also formed a committee for devising the allotment policy of the government vehicles.

The cabinet session was attended by provincial ministers, advisers, chief secretary Sindh and other concerned officials.

It is to be mentioned here that passage of the bill in Senate last year in February, the parliament completed its legislation to provide a mechanism to issue letters of administration and succession certificates.

According to the legislation these documents only be issued by the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra).

Now the Sindh cabinet has approved the bill for passage in the legislature to become a law. The governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were also said to be in the process of following the federal government as well.

Succession certificates are currently issued by civil judges, but since they also adjudicate on other legal suits the process can take months. The new legislation empowers Nadra to issue certificates to legal heirs following an individual’s death in accordance with the family tree in its database.

Comments

comments