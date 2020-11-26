Sindh approves recruitment of more medical staff as COVID-19 cases spike

KARACHI: Keeping in view the exponential rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Sindh government on Thursday announced to recruit more medical staff to deal with the Covid crisis, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Sindh Health Department has issued a letter to MS of five Sindh govt hospitals and approved to hire staff for Covid-19 ICUs and HDUs on a contingent basis for the period of 89 days.

The hospitals include Civil Hospital Karachi, Services Hospital, Lyari General Hospital, Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad/Jamshoro and Ghulam Mehar Medical College.

Sindh on Thursday reported 1402 new cases of coronavirus and 19 deaths by the Covid-19 pandemic in the province in the last 24 hours, according to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

“Sindh reported 1402 new cases when 10585 tests were performed during 24 hours,” said CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, in a statement on the situation of the pandemic in the province.

In last 24 hours 19 more patients have died of the virus, the death toll by the disease to 2885, the chief minister said.

He said that currently 774 COVID-19 patients are being treated in various hospitals of which 684 are said to be in critical condition including 58 of them on ventilators.

