Chaos in Sindh Assembly as PTI, PPP members exchange barbs

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly on Friday turned into a fighting ring as members were seen engaging in physical fighting and hurling verbal abuse at each other during the session.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Sindh Assembly session was presided over by Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani. The members from both sides of the benches exchanged hot words soon after the start of the session.

PTI’s Khurram Sher Zaman accused Provincial Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla of turning Sindh into wine shops. In return, Chawla accused Khurram Sher Zaman of serving sub-standard food to the masses at his restaurant.

The group of thieves should learn how to speak on the floor, Chawla was quoted as saying.

Jumping into the brawl, PPP’s Taimoor Talpur threatened Sher Zaman. “Come out I will see you.”

PTI’s Saeed Afridi while complaining to Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani, said that a member of treasury benches is accusing in the house, what he will do outside?

Durrani tried his best to control the situation but the members continued their fight.

Comments

comments